Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,572 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of WestRock worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of WestRock by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WestRock by 85.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of WRK opened at $43.98 on Thursday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

