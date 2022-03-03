Janice Chung Buys 8,700 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Janice Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Janice Chung purchased 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,540.00.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $341.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 115,705 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

