Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 314,430 VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 314,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.12% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

