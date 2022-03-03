Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.89.

Jamf stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 13,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $423,855.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $685,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock worth $12,567,376 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth $110,595,000. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth $43,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 14,179.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 984,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth $20,367,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

