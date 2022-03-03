Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Issues Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jamf updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Jamf stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAMF. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 13,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $423,855.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $730,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,376 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jamf by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jamf by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 270,473 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

