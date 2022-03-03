Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Issues Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jamf updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Jamf stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAMF. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jamf by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jamf by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 270,473 shares in the last quarter.
About Jamf (Get Rating)
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jamf (JAMF)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.