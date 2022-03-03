James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.51. James River Group has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $764.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -23.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JRVR. JMP Securities decreased their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in James River Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in James River Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in James River Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

