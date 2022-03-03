James R. Hazlett Sells 2,750 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NGS stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 101,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

NGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.