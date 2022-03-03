James Alexander Chriss Sells 368 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTU opened at $486.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $551.81 and its 200-day moving average is $579.67. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

