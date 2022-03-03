James Alexander Chriss Sells 368 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of INTU opened at $486.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $551.81 and its 200-day moving average is $579.67. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.