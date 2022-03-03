J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Citigroup

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $138.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.58.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,934. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $112.40 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average is $130.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

