J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker updated its FY22 guidance to $8.35-8.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $8.350-$8.650 EPS.

SJM opened at $130.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average of $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $112.40 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 755,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after buying an additional 146,180 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 68,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

