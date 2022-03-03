J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY22 guidance to $8.35-8.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $8.350-$8.650 EPS.

SJM stock opened at $130.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $112.40 and a one year high of $145.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

