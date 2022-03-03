J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Stephens raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.06.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.48. 5,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,119. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $148.35 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

