Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $30,269.85 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $30,269.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michel Cadieux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2,413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

