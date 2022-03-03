ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $395.73

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.73 ($5.31) and traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.66). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 332.20 ($4.46), with a volume of 10,218,957 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.71) to GBX 410 ($5.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.27) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 475 ($6.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 553.25 ($7.42).

Get ITM Power alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 309.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 394.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.89.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.