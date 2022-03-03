iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.02. 134,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,483. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

