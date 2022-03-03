iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.76

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 78064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 515,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 108,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

