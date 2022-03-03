iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537,849 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,958,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,874. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

