iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.28

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 12685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EUFN)
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
