iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 132,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.06. 18,004 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

