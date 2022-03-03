iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IBTH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

