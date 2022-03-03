iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,360. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 41,367 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.