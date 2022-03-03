iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IBTE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,360. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.
