iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 203.4% from the January 31st total of 530,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

