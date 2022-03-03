iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $65.26. 219,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

