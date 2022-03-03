iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 1,295.4% in February

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 1,295.4% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,261,000 after acquiring an additional 392,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,408,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 176,610 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 563,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.