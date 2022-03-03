iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.15. 227,536 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

