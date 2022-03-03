iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 186,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,437,749 shares.The stock last traded at $127.07 and had previously closed at $126.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after buying an additional 110,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,687,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

