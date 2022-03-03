iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 186,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,437,749 shares.The stock last traded at $127.07 and had previously closed at $126.16.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.74.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.