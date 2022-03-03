IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.83. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 31,306 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.