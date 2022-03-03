IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.83. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 31,306 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:IRS)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
