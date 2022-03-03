IONChain (IONC) Tops One Day Volume of $2,036.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $401,574.88 and approximately $2,036.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00035194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00105291 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.