Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allbirds (BIRD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD):

2/28/2022 – Allbirds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

2/24/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $17.00.

2/18/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Allbirds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

1/24/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.00.

1/20/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Allbirds was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49. Allbirds Inc has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Get Allbirds Inc alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allbirds Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.