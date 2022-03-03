Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allbirds (BIRD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD):
- 2/28/2022 – Allbirds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “
- 2/24/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $17.00.
- 2/18/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Allbirds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “
- 1/24/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.00.
- 1/20/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Allbirds was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49. Allbirds Inc has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $32.44.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allbirds Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
