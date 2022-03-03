Investec Upgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Hold

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

HMY stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 25.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

