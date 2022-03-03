Investec Upgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Hold

Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.30.
Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88.
About Harmony Gold Mining (Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
