Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000.

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.57 on Thursday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $105.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.63.

