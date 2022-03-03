Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99.

