Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Reduced by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 92,350 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 776,582 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 256,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 58,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,029. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

