Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Trimmed by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,630 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,988,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,729,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,497 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

