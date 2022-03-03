Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years.

VMO opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

