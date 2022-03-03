Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years.
VMO opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
