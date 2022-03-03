Invesco Ltd. Sells 220,748 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of Extreme Networks worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 573,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 185.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 364,032 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 36.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 62,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,195 shares of company stock worth $4,245,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

