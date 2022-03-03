Invesco Ltd. Has $11.02 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 698,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of First Financial Bankshares worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 216,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 159,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $5,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,212 shares of company stock worth $290,954 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

