Invesco Ltd. Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,896 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.46% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $240.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.38 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

