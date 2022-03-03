Invesco Ltd. Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.26% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,825,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

HOMB stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.