Invesco Ltd. Acquires 22,561 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after buying an additional 104,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,444,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,737,000 after buying an additional 157,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

