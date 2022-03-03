Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $168.56. 7,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,785. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.83 and its 200-day moving average is $166.78.

