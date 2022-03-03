Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Shares Down 1.9%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.28. 42,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 68,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45.

