Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.73

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 300761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3,225.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,410,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,421,000 after buying an additional 5,247,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,778,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after buying an additional 1,580,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1,824.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,442,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 1,367,397 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 7,534.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after buying an additional 828,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,401,000 after buying an additional 708,208 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

