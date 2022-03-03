Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $492.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INTU. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $616.62.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.72 on Wednesday, hitting $481.28. 15,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $551.81 and a 200 day moving average of $579.67. Intuit has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

