Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. Intrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 310 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

