Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.97

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 487101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.71) to €3.70 ($4.16) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.81) to €2.70 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.48) to €3.15 ($3.54) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.98) to €2.75 ($3.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

