Intertek Group plc (ITRK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 71.60 on June 17th

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.96) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,264 ($70.63) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,724 ($63.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,306 ($84.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The company has a market capitalization of £8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,383.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,304.68.

ITRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($75.67) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($88.61) price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($85.87) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.32).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

