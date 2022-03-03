Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITP. CIBC dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.02. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$23.07 and a 1 year high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

