Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITP. CIBC dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.02. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$23.07 and a 1 year high of C$32.88.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

